Home
→
Product
→
FlowSavvy
FlowSavvy
Automatic time-blocking planner
Visit
Upvote 19
50% off the annual plan
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
FlowSavvy intelligently schedules tasks from your to-do list into your calendar so you can see exactly what needs to get done and when. Integrates with Google Calendar and features fully functional iOS, Android, and Web apps.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Calendar
by
FlowSavvy
About this launch
FlowSavvy
Automatic time-blocking planner
2
reviews
73
followers
Follow for updates
FlowSavvy by
FlowSavvy
was hunted by
Lucas Barnes
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Calendar
. Made by
Lucas Barnes
and
Jacob Barnes
. Featured on May 25th, 2023.
FlowSavvy
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is FlowSavvy's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
15
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
