Home
→
Product
→
Flows
Flows
Traceability from your phone
Flows lets you scan raw materials from your phone and helps you get full traceability of your production batches
Launched in
Climate Tech
,
Tech
,
Food & Drink
by
Flows
About this launch
Flows
Traceability from your phone
Flows by
Flows
was hunted by
Frederik Gabriel
in
Climate Tech
,
Tech
,
Food & Drink
. Made by
Frederik Gabriel
. Featured on February 1st, 2023.
Flows
is not rated yet. This is Flows's first launch.
