Flowr

Flowr

Agile project management tool build on top of Gitlab

GitLab is awesome for developers but not really suited for project management and product development ... 😔 Jump into real agile project management with flowr ! 🤸 Build on top of Gitlab, your work will be synchronised...and better organized ! 🚀
Launched in Productivity, Task Management, Software Engineering
Flowr
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thank you for your interest in Flowr ! Help us build the best agile project management tool by giving us your feedback on : - the concept 💡 - bugs 🐛 - features you need 📋 flower is currently in beta-1 🕐"

Flowr
The makers of Flowr
About this launch
Flowr
Flowr - Agile project management tool build on top of Gitlab !
15
Flowr by
Flowr
was hunted by
Alexandre Alaimo
in Productivity, Task Management, Software Engineering. Made by
Alexandre Alaimo
and
Vincent Marius
. Featured on March 29th, 2023.
Flowr
Flowr is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Flowr's first launch.
14
2
#49
#163