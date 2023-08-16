Products
Flowly

Carbon Care: Your Vehicle's Footprint

Flowly is an ecosystem designed specifically for companies/individuals, offering an application and software dedicated to managing and controlling the carbon footprint of their vehicle fleets.
Launched in
SaaS
Home services
Nature
Flowly
About this launch
Flowly by
was hunted by
ThomasDev
in SaaS, Home services, Nature. Made by
ThomasDev
. Featured on August 17th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Flowly's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-