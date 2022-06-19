Products
Flowers Are Just Tiny Trees
Ranked #17 for today
Flowers Are Just Tiny Trees
A satire of modern Instagram poetry
A while back, I saw some text on a white background get over 100k likes on Instagram and thought, "I can do that too."
What started as a joke turned into 4k followers and ~$1.6k in sales of a poetry book, which I'm now giving away for free.
Flowers Are Just Tiny Trees (free eBook)
About this launch
Flowers Are Just Tiny Trees (free eBook)
A satire of modern Instagram poetry.
Flowers Are Just Tiny Trees by
Flowers Are Just Tiny Trees (free eBook)
was hunted by
Braveen Kumar
in
Funny
,
Books
,
Digital Art
. Made by
Braveen Kumar
,
Vineeth S.K.
and
Skye Zhang
. Featured on June 20th, 2022.
Flowers Are Just Tiny Trees (free eBook)
is not rated yet. This is Flowers Are Just Tiny Trees (free eBook)'s first launch.
