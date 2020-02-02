FlowCV 2.0
Infinitely customizable resume templates
Michael Kamleitner
Congrats Alexander! I've been testing Flow CV a while ago - the editor is super-nice, it's *actually* fun to create your CV :) In fact, this is the first time in over 10+ years I've updated my own CV, so thanks for providing this great service!
No other automated CV generation tool has come close in regards to ease-of-use, while still looking professional. Highly recommend it!
@_wegscheider Thanks for the kind feedback Sebastian :)
Simple to use, includes great tips on how to write a good CV and produces a distinctive professional design
@carl_burton Thanks Carl, great to hear that you like the tips! It took us a while to research, write and translate them, so we are glad they are being put to good use :))
Hi again fellow hunters 👋 We've been hard at work during the past 7 months to ship some major, heavily requested updates. Most importantly, we've incorporated a lot of your feedback after launching on Product Hunt back in April. We continue to offer FlowCV entirely for free to make great resumes as accessible as possible. If you like the service, we would appreciate a donation via Stripe or PayPal. In the future, we also plan to offer some exciting premium add-ons to make applying for your dream job even easier, so stay tuned 🚀 In the meantime, we are excited to hear your opinion — what do you think of the additions? What would you like to see next? 😊