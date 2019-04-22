A resume builder that adapts to you:
Alexander ZemanMaker@alxjpzmn · 👨💻
Hi, fellow Product Hunters 👋 After spending way too much time on creating our own resumes using InDesign, LaTeX and Word, we figured there's gotta be a more effective way to create an eye-popping resume 🤔 On the hunt for alternatives, we couldn't find a tool that is easy to use and highly customizable at the same time. So with FlowCV, we set out to bridge the gap between flexibility and convenience. It offers a default, proven design which you can freely customize to your personal needs (think: font size, US letter vs. A4, section order, page margins and much more) We welcome you to give it a spin yourself: you can try almost all functionality without even having to register an account. Looking forward to hearing your thoughts on FlowCV & hope you have as much fun using it as we had building it. Please let us know what you think! 🤗
Lauris BernhartMaker@laurisbernhart · UI&UX Enthusiast | Co-Founder FlowCV
Looking forward to hearing your thoughts and ideas!😀 Because people often ask this question.. Yes FlowCV is completely FREE!:)
Rajesh Kumar Nalla@rajesh_kumar_nalla
Is flow CV open source ?
Lauris BernhartMaker@laurisbernhart · UI&UX Enthusiast | Co-Founder FlowCV
Hi @rajesh_kumar_nalla thank you for your question🙌 FlowCV is free to use for anybody and we will keep it free. The code itself is not open-source at the moment. However we are actually playing with the thought of open sourcing certain parts of FlowCV in the future in connection with another product we have in mind!
