Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Lane Russell
Maker
Hey PH, Lane from Flowbot here. Flowbot is our solution to constantly alt+tab-ing into the browser to find code. We built it to help other developers like us by making it faster and easier to write code. To celebrate our first Product Hunt launch, we’re giving new users free/unlimited access to Flowbot for all of the Python standard library and most data science libraries this week. So if you’d like to try it out for yourself, the extension is available under “PySearch” in Atom and VScode for Mac and Linux (more IDEs and Windows support are coming soon!). We’d love to hear what libraries, languages, or IDEs you’d like to see next, and I can’t wait to get your feedback! Happy to answer any questions.
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
It looks like the Gifs don't render properly on mobile, so if you can't see the demo, please check it out on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/3KShI8EH4yo
UpvoteShare