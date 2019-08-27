Discussion
Talha A
Who doesn't like to be organized? Who doesn't want to do something useful with that 20+ tabs that are open and running the fans of your laptop crazy? Who doesn't want a new bookmarking tool that you can reach on any computer since Del.icio.us has been taken away from us without even asking us? That is me. So I designed Flowbar. I looked at the similar and very popular Tab Manager/Bookmarking extensions. Combined their best features, removed their unnecessary complexities. It's just for Chrome now but I'm working on bringing it on the other browsers at the moment.
