Flow Wireframe Kit
The last wireframe kit you will ever need
Taci Yalcin
Good job! Artistic taste in every detail! 👏
Awesome! Congrats on the launch!
@isachintiwari Thanks!
@fatihguner Welcome bro! All the best!
Wireframes are a competitive business, I know. But there are 2-3 great wireframes in the market and the others are mostly not regularly updated or not reasonably priced ones. Well, I don't know why I have to pay a yearly subscription amount for a wireframe kit. I created Flow Wireframe Kit, just for this reason. I wanted to create a price performance product which consists of hundreds of desktop and mobile wireframe blocks. I wanted it to be a pay-once-update-lifetime product. So, my roadmap is, first desktop blocks, which are available right now. Then I'll launch mobile blocks, Sketch files, XD files, and templates. After well-reviewed Flow Cards, I wanted Flow Wireframe Kit to have the same design language, so that users can present consisting designs to their clients. I hope you enjoy it! :)
@fatihguner I forgot to add that if you use "PH20" coupon code, you will get 20% discount on all products. Thanks!
Well designed.