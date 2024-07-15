Launches
Flow Studio

Flow Studio

Text to Movie

Free Options
Flow Studio generates fully-produced, film-quality 3-minute videos with engaging plots, consistent characters, automatically matched background music and sound effects, and no need for post-production editing, all with a single click.
Launched in
Movies
Artificial Intelligence
Video
 by
Flow GPT
About this launch
Flow GPT
Flow GPTShare and discover ChatGPT Prompts to amplify your workflow
33reviews
1.0K
followers
Flow Studio by
Flow GPT
was hunted by
Shawn Pang
in Movies, Artificial Intelligence, Video. Made by
Lifan Wang
,
Sam Xu
,
Qianhua Ge
,
Jay Dang
and
Luke Pioneero
Featured on July 18th, 2024.
Flow GPT
Flow GPT is rated 4.9/5 by 33 users. It first launched on January 6th, 2023.
