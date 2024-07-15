Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Flow GPT
See Flow GPT’s 4 previous launches →
Home
Product
Flow Studio
Flow Studio
Text to Movie
Visit
Upvote 62
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Flow Studio generates fully-produced, film-quality 3-minute videos with engaging plots, consistent characters, automatically matched background music and sound effects, and no need for post-production editing, all with a single click.
Launched in
Movies
Artificial Intelligence
Video
by
Flow GPT
HotBot™
Ad
Chat, answers, search, & more. Fully Loaded AI made simple.
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Flow GPT
Share and discover ChatGPT Prompts to amplify your workflow
33
reviews
1.0K
followers
Follow for updates
Flow Studio by
Flow GPT
was hunted by
Shawn Pang
in
Movies
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Video
. Made by
Lifan Wang
,
Sam Xu
,
Qianhua Ge
,
Jay Dang
and
Luke Pioneero
. Featured on July 18th, 2024.
Flow GPT
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 33 users. It first launched on January 6th, 2023.
Upvotes
62
Comments
20
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report