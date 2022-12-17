Products
Discover the best products by month
Browse products through topics
Check out launches that are coming soon
See what makers are currently building
Products curated by the community
Most loved products by the community
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Ask questions, find support and connect
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Give feedback directly to our product team
The most active community members
Tools
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Flow OS
Flow OS
Ranked #6 for today

Flow OS

Measure yourself getting 1% better each day

Flow OS is a Notion habit tracker with entries that automatically refresh each day! The built-in scoreboard compartmentalizes your Daily, Weekly, and Monthy habit scores, and shows you exactly where you need to improve.
Launched in Biohacking, Health, Notion by
Flow OS
About this launch
Flow OSMeasure yourself getting 1% better each day
Flow OS by
was hunted by
Caleb Moseley
in Biohacking, Health, Notion. Made by
Caleb Moseley
. Featured on December 18th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Flow OS's first launch.
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#285