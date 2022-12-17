Products
Home
Product
Flow OS
Ranked #6 for today
Flow OS
Measure yourself getting 1% better each day
First 10 Copies for $1
Flow OS is a Notion habit tracker with entries that automatically refresh each day! The built-in scoreboard compartmentalizes your Daily, Weekly, and Monthy habit scores, and shows you exactly where you need to improve.
Launched in
Biohacking
Health
Notion
by
Flow OS
About this launch
Flow OS
Measure yourself getting 1% better each day
Flow OS by
Flow OS
was hunted by
Caleb Moseley
in
Biohacking
Health
Notion
. Made by
Caleb Moseley
. Featured on December 18th, 2022.
Flow OS
is not rated yet. This is Flow OS's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#285
Report