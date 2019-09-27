Log In
Flow for Depression

Better understand & treat depression using ML

A free personal guide to help you understand, treat & prevent depression and improve your mental health. Flow represents a new chapter in the understanding and treatment of depression, based on the latest psychology and neuroscience research.
Swedish startup Flow unveils its chatbot therapist to combat depressionThis article will take you 4 minute(s) to read , a medical device and therapy app startup company from Malmo, Sweden which treats depression has now released its chatbot therapist. The medical device company also launched a brain stimulation headset for treatment of depression in June 2019, the first and only medically approved at-home treatment of its kind in the UK and EU.
