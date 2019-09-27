Home
Flow for Depression
Flow for Depression
Better understand & treat depression using ML
A free personal guide to help you understand, treat & prevent depression and improve your mental health. Flow represents a new chapter in the understanding and treatment of depression, based on the latest psychology and neuroscience research.
41 minutes ago
Swedish startup Flow unveils its chatbot therapist to combat depression
This article will take you 4 minute(s) to read , a medical device and therapy app startup company from Malmo, Sweden which treats depression has now released its chatbot therapist. The medical device company also launched a brain stimulation headset for treatment of depression in June 2019, the first and only medically approved at-home treatment of its kind in the UK and EU.
Malmö-based Flow Neuroscience unveils chatbot therapist and plans partnership with NHS
Malmö-based Flow Neuroscience, a medical device company that has created a neurostimulation headset to combat depression, has released a new chatbot therapist to aid in the treatment of depression. In June, Flow Neuroscience launched its brain stimulation headset treatment for depression in the UK - the first and only medically approved at-home treatment of its kind in the UK and EU.
