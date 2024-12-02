Launches
Flow by Laminar [LW24]
Flow by Laminar [LW24]
Open-source dynamic task engine for building AI agents
Flow is a lightweight task engine for building AI agents. With Flow you code will be cleaner, and you will have power to effortlessly build parallel, stateful, dynamic agentic workflows.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
by
About this launch
open-source dynamic task engine for building AI agents
was hunted by
Robert Kim
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Robert Kim
and
Din Mailibay
. Featured on December 3rd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Flow by Laminar [LW24]'s first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
