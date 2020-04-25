Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Lea Hirschmüller
Maker
Hello, everyone! 👋🏻 Thank you @chrismessina for hunting us! I'm Lea, one of the makers of Flow. Our app enables you to be more productive and reduce stress by utilizing the pomodoro technique. We wanted a minimalistic designed tool with the necessary amount of features to help everyone including ourselves to stay focused and motivated at work. So we created Flow! What's next for Flow? 📱 iOS Version ⏱ Custom Durations 📝 To Do List 🚫 Block Websites 📊 More Statistics ⌨️ Open-Source We would love to hear your thoughts and suggestions. I'm more than happy to answer any questions! Thank you to everyone who has already supported us along the way. We're always listening and would love for you to check it out. To the PH community, Flow is yours, free to use.
Upvote (6)Share
Hi @chrismessina @lea_hirschmueller I really loved the idea and it definitely fills a huge gap that exist in this industry! Really looking forward to it's application, branding is dope! Also, would love to feature it on my Instagram handle and would love to have on my Business Podcast as guest which will expose it to Indian masses! Looking forward to your reply! Please drop in your email address if interested! Thanks
@porush_puri Thanks so much for your nice words! Would love to get your feedback once you have a chance to try it out.
@porush_puri Thanks, awesome. Drop us a line at support@flowapp.info ☺️
@flowapp @lea_hirschmueller sure!
Hi @lea_hirschmueller , your timer looks great, I just installed it ! A friend of mine told me about this kind of timer productivity tips, do you work like this ?
@robin_bdru Hi Robin, thank you! I found the pomodoro technique to be very helpful for my productivity and it's good to be reminded to take a break once in a while - so yes, I use it every day. Would love to hear how it works for you. ☺️
Maker
So happy to be part of this team 😊 Flow started as a small personal passion project and is now already being used by thousands of Mac users every day. I’m very excited about what comes next and what your suggestions are 🔥
It's great to see more well designed Pomodoro Timer apps! 🎉
@colinkiama Thank you, Colin! 😊
Love the design! And wish you can stay with the minimalism approach all the time, to-do list would be just make it like other Pomodoro apps we've seen... Either way, when you add the iOS would be nice to have the sync too.
@sergiosa_la Thank you for your feedback, Sergio! When adding new features we always keep our minimalistic approach in mind. We think less is more. So our to-do list will differ from what we've seen in other pomodoro apps. Stay tuned! 😉 The iCloud sync will be part of the initial iOS version. 🙂