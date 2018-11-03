Flora Beta

Flora is an app that rewards you for building better habits.
• Manage your personal day-to-day wellness by joining and completing challenges
• Connect and grow with a community of likeminded individuals
• Earn coins that can be exchanged for rewards and prizes
Around the web
Kehlani Launches Flora, the App for Better LivingR&B artist and now tech startup founder, Kehlani has been a very busy woman. Not only did she just announce her pregnancy, but today she is officially announcing the launch of her new app, Flora, an app that inspires young people to make positive changes in their lives.
Black Enterprise
Backstage Capital invests $50K in singer Kehlani's tech startupMusic artist Kehlani is getting into the tech business and she's tapped Arlan Hamilton's Backstage Capital for funding. Backstage Capital, the venture capital firm focused on funding people of color, has invested $50,000 in Kehlani's stealth startup, Flora. The idea with Flora is to focus on health and wellness for the artist's target audience of [...]
TechCrunch
Amrith Shanbhag@amrith · Community at Product Hunt & Feathrd
I've been a big fan of Kehlani's music and it's so great to see more and more artists getting into the tech space with @maisiewilliams launching Daisie couple months ago and now this. It's really exciting where the creative + tech space is headed :)
Upvote (2)Share·
Abadesi@abadesi · 👩🏽💻 Product Hunt | Hustle Crew | NTT
@maisiewilliams @amrith this is awesome
Upvote (1)Share·
Joey Tawadrous@joey_tawadrous · Happy to be alive & creating projects!
This came out one month ago, and has 1.1k ratings? How in the name of God is that possible? PS: Absolutely love the idea, downloading now.
Upvote Share·
Devan Koshal@devankoshal · CEO & Product @ Chec
@joey_tawadrous they had almost 40k pre-orders on the app store before it released
Upvote (1)Share·
Joey Tawadrous@joey_tawadrous · Happy to be alive & creating projects!
@devankoshal No way! How long was it on pre-order for? And how did they spread the word / get so many users?
Upvote Share·
Devan Koshal@devankoshal · CEO & Product @ Chec
@joey_tawadrous only a week or so. Kehlani's fan base is pretty dedicated, and the team were pretty engaging with the community during the development process which helped.
Upvote Share·
Joey Tawadrous@joey_tawadrous · Happy to be alive & creating projects!
@devankoshal Ahh I see. The CEO used to be an RnB artist too! https://t.co/wMiFzQAMww
Upvote Share·