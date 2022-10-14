Products
Home
→
Product
→
Flora
Ranked #9 for today
Flora
Focus better
A Chrome extension productivity tool to help you focus better using the Pomodoro technique.
It shows a cute plant that grows in the corner of your screen as you work!
Keep time by growing a plant in your browser screen while in focus mode!
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Home
+1 by
Flora
About this launch
Flora
Focus better with Flora.
0
reviews
5
followers
Flora by
Flora
was hunted by
Daryl Lim
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Home
. Made by
Daryl Lim
. Featured on October 15th, 2022.
Flora
is not rated yet. This is Flora's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#204
