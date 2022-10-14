Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Flora
Ranked #9 for today

Flora

Focus better

Free
A Chrome extension productivity tool to help you focus better using the Pomodoro technique.

It shows a cute plant that grows in the corner of your screen as you work!
Keep time by growing a plant in your browser screen while in focus mode!
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Home
Flora
Mindstone
About this launch
FloraFocus better with Flora.
Flora by
Flora
was hunted by
Daryl Lim
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Home. Made by
Daryl Lim
. Featured on October 15th, 2022.
Flora
is not rated yet. This is Flora's first launch.
