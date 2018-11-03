Flora is an app that rewards you for building better habits.
• Manage your personal day-to-day wellness by joining and completing challenges
• Connect and grow with a community of likeminded individuals
• Earn coins that can be exchanged for rewards and prizes
Kehlani Launches Flora, the App for Better LivingR&B artist and now tech startup founder, Kehlani has been a very busy woman. Not only did she just announce her pregnancy, but today she is officially announcing the launch of her new app, Flora, an app that inspires young people to make positive changes in their lives.
Black Enterprise
Backstage Capital invests $50K in singer Kehlani's tech startupMusic artist Kehlani is getting into the tech business and she's tapped Arlan Hamilton's Backstage Capital for funding. Backstage Capital, the venture capital firm focused on funding people of color, has invested $50,000 in Kehlani's stealth startup, Flora. The idea with Flora is to focus on health and wellness for the artist's target audience of [...]
TechCrunch
