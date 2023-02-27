Products
Ranked #2 for today

Flooz Wallet

Flooz is the easy way to buy, trade and track any crypto

Free
Flooz is a blockchain analytics platform that helps you invest with confidence. We empower you to discover opportunities, perform due diligence and instantly trade any digital asset, track any portfolio with real-time data and alerts.
Launched in User Experience, Artificial Intelligence, Tech by
Flooz
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out our launch - we would really love to know if Flooz makes a good first impression with you. We would love to hear your thoughts in our community at discord.gg/flooz. See you there!"

The makers of Flooz Wallet
About this launch
FloozYour all-in-one crypto wallet
0
reviews
266
followers
Flooz Wallet by
Flooz
was hunted by
Lamine Cheloufi
in User Experience, Artificial Intelligence, Tech. Made by
Lamine Cheloufi
,
maximos sapranidis
,
Ilias Salvatore
,
Matteo Palmieri
and
Amit Shabtay
. Featured on February 28th, 2023.
Flooz
is not rated yet. It first launched on December 29th, 2022.
Upvotes
100
Comments
19
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#23