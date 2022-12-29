Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Flooz Wallet
Flooz Wallet
Your all-in-one crypto wallet
Visit
Upvote 11
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Flooz Wallet is the simplest app for you to get started with web3, crypto-currencies, and NFTs! It’s the easy way to buy, trade, send and manage any crypto assets.
Launched in
Tech
,
Finance
,
Cryptocurrency
by
Flooz
About this launch
Flooz
Your all-in-one crypto wallet
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
Flooz Wallet by
Flooz
was hunted by
Joep Visser
in
Tech
,
Finance
,
Cryptocurrency
. Made by
Lamine Cheloufi ✌
. Featured on December 29th, 2022.
Flooz
is not rated yet. This is Flooz's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#116
Report