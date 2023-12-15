Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Floowi
Floowi

Floowi

We help startups hire top Latin American top talent

Payment Required
Embed
Floowi: Elevate marketing with top Latam talent, blending cultural fit, flexibility, and 45% cost savings. Perfect for rapidly growing companies seeking quick, expert solutions.
Launched in
Hiring
 by
Floowi
About this launch
Floowi
Floowi We help startups hire top Latin American top talent
0
reviews
11
followers
Floowi by
Floowi
was hunted by
Cam velasco
in Hiring. Made by
Cam velasco
. Featured on December 18th, 2023.
Floowi
is not rated yet. This is Floowi 's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-