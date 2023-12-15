Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Floowi
Floowi
We help startups hire top Latin American top talent
Visit
Upvote 8
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Floowi: Elevate marketing with top Latam talent, blending cultural fit, flexibility, and 45% cost savings. Perfect for rapidly growing companies seeking quick, expert solutions.
Launched in
Hiring
by
Floowi
About this launch
Floowi
We help startups hire top Latin American top talent
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
Floowi by
Floowi
was hunted by
Cam velasco
in
Hiring
. Made by
Cam velasco
. Featured on December 18th, 2023.
Floowi
is not rated yet. This is Floowi 's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report