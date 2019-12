Flöckbud: the new app for athletes - Canadian Running Magazine They say that birds of a feather flock together, and runners in particular love company. Flöckbud is a new location-based app for finding workout partners in any sport, anywhere in the world. Whether you mostly work out alone but would occasionally welcome a running partner, or you travel for work and find it lonely running in other cities where you don't know anyone, Flöckbud is for you.