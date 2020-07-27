Flock Habit Tracker

Discussion
Jason G
Hello Product Hunt! Our goal with Flock is to give people a simple way to track activity without needing to download an app or log into an account. As a result of how simple it is our users are able to convince their friends to track challenges together - creating accountability for everyone! As @chrismessina says we already use our inboxes as a task list. Though no one needs any more emails, for now it might be the lesser evil to downloading another app or bookmarking another website you might not visit! We've tried to put design first in making emails pleasant to read and look at. In any case we’re actively building Flock and would love some feedback. Some ideas for the roadmap (mostly from user suggestion): - Adding text messages or a messenger bot for tracking - Ability to send encouraging messages to others in the group - Better way to look at your history - More illustrations 🦆 Thank you @chrismessina for hunting us! Thank you to all our early adopters and testers for hunting down bugs. Thank you @emma_gong for the great illustrations!
Love hacking email for notifications...! One risk though: many people already use their inbox as their task list... not sure I can handle more email! 😂
