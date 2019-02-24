Floating Prompt
Invite your users to support your launch anywhere
#1 Product of the DayToday
⚡️ Invite your users to support you on product hunt with this floating prompt (and mobile responsive).
Sandoche
Hello Makers 👩🎤👨🎤! I just built this open source npm library to easily invite your users to support you on Product Hunt. I actually did it in order to learn how to build an open source npm library that I could use for my own products (I was always wondering how to make one 🤓). You just need to copy paste some code to your website to run it. It takes no more than 1 minute 🚀. You can also customize the widget passing some parameters: colors, text, url, size and use it for non Product Hunt related promotion! Also it will appear only once per user by default (except if you decide the opposite). Feel free to fork it, improve it and change it as you want! I hope you like it ♥️
Etienne@etienne0790
Good idea, very useful and easy to use. Thank you!
Sandoche
@etienne0790 Thanks a lot!
Patricia Mayo
Cool project @sandochee ! I am already planning to use it for my next project! You reckon that is easy to build a npm library? I am also curious I will give it s try myself 😬 By the way, good point that you didn't restricted only for ProductHunt purposes and you can customize it. Well done! 🙌
Sandoche
@patricia_mayo1 Thanks it's very easy I used this boilerplate: https://github.com/krasimir/webp... then you just need to use the command "npm publish" that's it!
