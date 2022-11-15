Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Floatcam
Floatcam
Floating camera for any screen recorder
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Floatcam is a simple, lightweight, and easy-to-use camera app that can be used alongside any screen recorder. It floats on top of other apps, so you can easily record your screen and your face at the same time.
Launched in
Marketing
,
Education
,
GitHub
+1 by
Floatcam
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
Floatcam
floating camera for any screen recorder
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Floatcam by
Floatcam
was hunted by
Simon Peter Damian
in
Marketing
,
Education
,
GitHub
. Made by
Simon Peter Damian
. Featured on November 16th, 2022.
Floatcam
is not rated yet. This is Floatcam's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#124
Report