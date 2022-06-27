Products
Home
→
Product
→
Floatbot Agent Assist
Floatbot Agent Assist
Increase contact center efficiency with AI agent assist
Visit
Upvote 1
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Your customer support agents don’t have to struggle to find the relevant information while talking (or texting) to customers. AI Agent Assist are here to help
Launched in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
by
Floatbot AI Agent Assist
Follow for updates
About this launch
Floatbot AI Agent Assist
Enhance agent productivity with conversational AI
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Floatbot Agent Assist by
Floatbot AI Agent Assist
was hunted by
Jimmy Padia
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Jimmy Padia
. Featured on June 27th, 2022.
Floatbot AI Agent Assist
is not rated yet. This is Floatbot AI Agent Assist's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#23
Weekly rank
#23
Report