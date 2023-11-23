Products
This is the latest launch from Float UI
See Float UI’s previous launch
Float UI v2

Float UI v2

Free Tailwind UI components in Html, React, Vue, Svelte.

Float UI is an open-source and free Tailwind UI library for HTML, React, Vue, and Svelte, with production-ready templates.
Open Source
Developer Tools
GitHub
Float UI
Float UI
Float UIOpen-source UI components & templates
Float UI v2 by
Float UI
was hunted by
John Rush
in Open Source, Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
John Rush
and
Sidi jeddou
. Featured on November 24th, 2023.
Float UI
is rated 5/5 by 12 users. It first launched on March 24th, 2023.
