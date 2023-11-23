Products
This is the latest launch from Float UI
See Float UI’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Float UI v2
Float UI v2
Free Tailwind UI components in Html, React, Vue, Svelte.
Float UI is an open-source and free Tailwind UI library for HTML, React, Vue, and Svelte, with production-ready templates.
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
GitHub
+1 by
Float UI
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Float UI
Open-source UI components & templates
12
reviews
537
followers
Follow for updates
Float UI v2 by
Float UI
was hunted by
John Rush
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
John Rush
and
Sidi jeddou
. Featured on November 24th, 2023.
Float UI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 12 users. It first launched on March 24th, 2023.
