Home
→
Product
→
Float UI
Float UI
Open-source UI components & templates
Float UI is an open-source of high-quality UI components and customizable templates built on top of Tailwind CSS and modern JS frameworks.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
by
Float UI
About this launch
Float UI
Open-source UI components & templates
1
review
32
followers
Follow for updates
Float UI by
Float UI
was hunted by
Alexander Isora 🦄
in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Sidi jeddou
. Featured on March 24th, 2023.
Float UI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Float UI's first launch.
Upvotes
33
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
