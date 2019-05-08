Log InSign up
Float Schedule for Android

Resource Scheduling. Anywhere.

Introducing the Float Schedule Android App.
The world’s leading resource scheduling app for agencies, studios and firms now enables Android users to take their scheduling on-the-go!
Create a free 30-day trial at www.float.com
  • Athan Didaskalou
    Athan DidaskalouFounder, July
    Pros: 

    This is great. Agency used Float when I was consulting, kept me and the team in line, nice to see it on Android in all its glory.

    Cons: 

    None

    A great app that keeps on giving.

    Athan Didaskalou has used this product for one year.
    Jennifer Mekis
    Pros: 

    Fast and simple scheduling, looks as good as the web app

    Cons: 

    Doesn’t include reports

    Long time Float user, looking forward to seeing even more updates

    Jennifer Mekis has used this product for one day.
Glenn RogersMakerHiring@glenn_rogers · Co-founder @ Float
Hey folks. I’m one of the co-founders of Float, and excited to share the launch today of our Android App. We built Float back in 2012 to help agencies, studios and firms keep track of who's working on what and when. Today, for the first time, Android users (myself included!) can access their schedule, anywhere, anytime. We’ve kept all the features we love about our iOS app, including live updates and the activity feed, so you’ll always know who changed what and when. If you don’t have an account already, head on over to www.float.com and create a free 30-day trial. I’ll be around today to answer any questions with our lead engineer on the project, Artem. Let us know what you think.
