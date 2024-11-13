  • Subscribe
    • This is the latest launch from Fliz AI
    See Fliz AI’s previous launch
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Fliz V2
    Fliz V2

    Fliz V2

    Take Your Video Creation to the Next Level 🚀

    Free Options
    Transform a simple URL into captivating videos with Fliz. Effortless video creation and easy sharing on social platforms for boosting sales
    Launched in
    Sales
    Marketing
    Video
     by
    Fliz AI
    About this launch
    Fliz AI
    Fliz AITurn any URL into a stunning Video with AI
    10reviews
    617
    followers
    Fliz V2 by
    Fliz AI
    was hunted by
    Michele Mossali
    in Sales, Marketing, Video. Made by
    Michele Mossali
    and
    JB
    . Featured on November 18th, 2024.
    Fliz AI
    is rated 4.6/5 by 10 users. It first launched on January 10th, 2024.
    Upvotes
    22
    Vote chart
    Comments
    2
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -