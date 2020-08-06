Discussion
Chris Messina
This looks well done and helpful...! And well-timed, considering that I imagine folks might be starting to run a little low on Netflix selections to binge considering the pandemic...! 😮
Greetings, I'm Burak, developer of Flixomat. I was inspired to do something like this after wasting many hours to find a movie or a TV show that I'd like to watch on Netflix. Flixomat recommends a random movie or a TV show that is available on Netflix USA based on your filters. Currently, you can use genre, IMDb rating, content rating, language, and year filters. Additionally, Flixomat lists all the movies and TV shows streaming on Netflix USA and offers a feature to filter the Netflix catalog. You can also see what is new on Netflix and check the best movies and best TV series according to their IMDb ratings on Netflix. I am excited to be on Product Hunt today, and I hope that, with Flixomat, people will spend more time watching movies and TV shows rather than looking for them. 🙏 I'd be happy to hear your questions, and I'll be available to answer all your questions. Here are the links that might be helpful to discover Flixomat more. Netflix Catalog: ➤ https://flixomat.com/netflix-cat... What Is New on Netflix: ➤ https://flixomat.com/new-on-netflix Best Movies on Netflix: ➤ https://flixomat.com/best-movies Best TV Shows on Netflix: ➤ https://flixomat.com/best-tv-shows Thanks for checking, and thanks for hunting @chrismessina.
