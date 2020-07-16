Discussion
Younghwi Cho
Maker
I enjoy asking my friends what to watch next or checking what they’re binge-watching on Netflix. And started to think… what if their curated selections could be added directly to my Netflix feed and mine also shown to them? This could make Netflix watching far more fun. So, we launched Flixgang - a chrome extension that brings your friends top picks directly to your Netflix feed. People can share their top picks with a unique theme such as “Top scandalous dramas” or “Best LGBT movies.” You can even brag about your top picks via Facebook or Twitter. Flixgang will create a unique thumbnail for your epic selections. You can share your curated list like a professional editor :D Please feel free to share any thoughts or words. Hope this can help make your Netflix life more fun!
