Flitr lets you find out if your crush on Instagram likes you back. Type in any username or visit their profile to send winks and waves. Winks are anonymous unless they wink back. Waves will show your username.
John PalmerMaker@john_c_palmer · Software Engineer
Instagram is the best dating app. I created flitr to make it even better. Ever have a crush on somebody? Ever check their Instagram obsessively and wonder if they're doing the same to you? Ever wonder if you're missing out on love because you're too shy to reveal true feelings? Well, flitr can help you find the answer. Type in anyone's Instagram username, or visit their flitr profile, to send winks and waves. Winks are your way of saying you have a crush on someone. Kinda like a right swipe on Tinder. They're anonymous unless the person sends a wink back to you, in which case, it's a match! Until they wink back, all your crush will see is that "someone" winked at them. Waves are just a friendly hello. They will show your username. You can send these around to whoever you want, or send a wave alongside a wink to hint to your crush that you might have sent a wink as well. tl;dr: What if you could "swipe right" on an Instagram profile? Flitr let's you do that, kinda.
