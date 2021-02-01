discussion
Rajat Dangi
HunterCo-founder Hapramp, building GoSocial.io
Hey PH, Rajat from Hapramp here. We imagined a simple and Ad-free writing ✍️ experience on Mobile. For writers to write, customise font and text position, set beautiful backgrounds, and publish on their social media. Flips is a tool to write and design beautiful looking poems, quotes, and stories. The team tried to keep it minimal and easy to use to achieve. 🙏 We’d love to get some feedback and I’m happy to answer your questions!
