Write and create beautiful poems, quotes, & stories

Flips enables you to turn your poems, quotes, and stories into aesthetic looking posts and stories. We’ve designed Flips such that nothing comes in your way when you are creating your content. Experience simple and Ad-free writing experience on your mobile.
Rajat Dangi
Hunter
Co-founder Hapramp, building GoSocial.io
Hey PH, Rajat from Hapramp here. We imagined a simple and Ad-free writing ✍️ experience on Mobile. For writers to write, customise font and text position, set beautiful backgrounds, and publish on their social media. Flips is a tool to write and design beautiful looking poems, quotes, and stories. The team tried to keep it minimal and easy to use to achieve. 🙏 We’d love to get some feedback and I’m happy to answer your questions!
