Hey Product Hunters. My name is Kevin, I'm 24 years old, indie iOS developer / HCI student from Germany and the maker of Flippy 2! Over the last months I worked on a new version of Flippy, called Flippy 2. The new app includes iOS / iPadOS 13 improvements like support for multiple windows, dark mode, PencilKit, VisionKit and more. A key feature is called "Smart List Scanning". Students know this problem: They learn a language and have a "vocabulary book" in which they have a two-column list of vocabulary. When I was at school, I always had to copy them off by hand and learn them. With Flippy 2 that is now over. Just scan the list with his iOS device and the flashcards will be created automatically. A demo can be found here: Another great feature is called "Attention Awareness". You might know this. You're sitting in front of the TV and try to learn, but you always get distracted. Flippy uses the TrueDepth camera to track your eyes and alerts you, when you're distracted too long. This way you can learn much better. About Flippy in general: Did you know, that you forget 40% of the stuff you learned after one hour? Or, did you know, that you only remember 30% of your lecture after one day? With Flippy these times are over. Flippy is a flashcard app that uses smart algorithms and modern technology like ARKit to improve learning. This way you can master every exam or just learn for life better. KEY FEATURES: • Generated sessions just for you. Tap and start - no need to choose your cards. • Intuitive interface during each session. Swipe left to mark as unknown, swipe right to mark as known - and tap to see the answer. • ARKit based eye-tracking to avoid distraction while learning (Available on iPhone X,XR,XS and iPad Pro 11“ and iPad Pro 12.9“ (3rd Gen.) • Easily import existing flashcards from the web or write your own cards. • Create stacks of flashcards on your devices by taping, drawing, sketching or importing graphics. • Smart reminders, when it’s time, to repeat your cards again. • Algorithm based on the Leitner study system. • Detailed statistics of your progress. • Gamification: Earn points for each known card and compare them with your friends. • iCloud Sync between all devices The app can be tried for free. To unlock all features, you can get a subscription. A Premium membership unlocks all features, enables access to future updates and supports the development of the app.
