FLIPMITS

Convertible handwear for everyday adventures.

Convertible handwear for everyday adventures. Flip the pocket to open doors, punch in your pin, or use a touch screen and flip back when your done. Eliminate hand to surface contact and reduce risk of germ exposure by over 99 percent.
Matthew Angorn
Maker
Hi Makers, I am working on a new handwear product that provides a replacement for disposable rubber gloves and easily navigate public spaces. I would love to get feedback on the product and messaging. Thanks!
Andreas von Scheele
these are dope. I bike a lot and temp changes drastically when you start moving 20mph. nice to be able to flip mitts up and down depending on fluctuations. this way I can warm up or cool off and not worried about losing the gloves.
