Fliplet 2.0
Create custom apps without code
#2 Product of the Day
Ben WS
@aaronoleary - we were hunted approximately 6 years ago so it's virtually a different product! the aim is still the same though. Making app development easy. In the last couple of years we've got a lot of traction with large enterprise clients who like the balance of nocode ease of use for business lines with Javascript based extensibility which enables IT to focus on the most important features. Our feature set is currently enterprise focussed but we've got some upcoming feature releases to do with layout flexibility and logic workflows that will hopefully open up the platform to a much wider user base!
@ben_wynne_simmons Cool! Nice to see it's still going strong! Do you have a list of notable feature updates since you last launched?
@aaronoleary - it's been six years so the whole thing has been overhauled. I suspect most of the community here won't have heard of us before given our enterprise focus. I can give you a key feature list - but it might be easier for people just to go to our website (https://fliplet.com) and sign up with a free account.
@colinwinhall How has your experience been with this?
Thanks for the share @colinwinhall. I work at Fliplet - how do we get linked as the Makers? If anyone has a question please shout or just sign up for a free account and try it out.
@ben_wynne_simmons I see that Aaron has added you as a maker :-) If you have the product hunt username of anyone else just tag them and I can also add them as makers.
@colinwinhall many thanks!
@ben_wynne_simmons Is there anything new since flipjet last launched?
