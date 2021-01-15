discussion
Matthias Buchetics
MakeriOS Developer
FlipKit has been a passion project of mine over the last year. It started as a proof of concept for PencilKit, which was introduced by iOS 13 but grew into a fun app that I am really proud of. Together with my wife, we have been polishing the app over the last weeks, making it a great tool for beginners and pros alike. It's also a great way to introduce kids to the world of animation. I hope you all enjoy the app and give it a try!
Great idea! Now find the patience to draw the frames :-). Will try it.