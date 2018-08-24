Choose from dozens of suggested things to do. No sign-up, no filters, no hassle. Just one awesome suggestion at a time. Pick a thing to do and Flinder lists all nearby related places so you can get more information like photos, address and directions in detail. "Heart" the place and view it easily again later. Flinder - Find Awesome Things To Do
Jan Van EchelpoelMaker@echlpl · Freelance mobile/web app builder
Hello everyone! Super excited to finally launch version 2 of this iOS app! With Flinder, you can discover fun things to do based on your location, weather conditions and current time. For instance, if you open the app at night it'll give you suggestions to go to a pub, karaoke bar, nightclub etc. If you open it in the afternoon and the weather's kinda sucky it'll recommend activities like visiting a museum, go to the movies, all kind of indoor activities. It'll also show you nearby places related to the activities. I've completely rebuilt to app from scratch in React Native. V1 was built in Cordova/Phonegap which was.. not that great to say the least. Anyways if you decide to give it a go (promo codes available, send me a dm), please let me know what you think! 👏
