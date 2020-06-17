Discussion
Qiu Gits
Looks cool. How about safety?
Hunter
@qiu_gits Hi! Thanks for your question. Here are some of the details on safety The fireplace is made from fire-resistant quartz base and proprietary non-absorbent, high-temperature cement which assures that the fire and heat stay contained. It was made to be used with isopropyl alcohol which has a full-combustion when burned, in a properly ventilated space it won't leave any soot (for example on your ceiling or surfaces). While some fuels produce carbon monoxide as a by-product of burning, isopropyl alcohol does not. Knowing this we have always said that FLÎKR Fire must only be burned in a well-ventilated room (in a room no smaller than 300ft2). To put it out you just have to snuff it out and deprive it of oxygen like you would with a candle. As isopropyl alcohol is a liquid, to avoid any spillovers keep the product off any wobbly or unstable surfaced and only light it in a flat surface (in the case of a spill, unlike gelled alcohol, isopropyl alcohol burns off quite quickly).
Hunter
@joshuapinter lol! I would like to comment that it is just a personal fireplace, we describe it as "cozy warmth" because it's really only felt when you are quite close to it. In the middle of the summer it won't even counteract your air conditioner.
