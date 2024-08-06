Launches
This is the latest launch from Flighty
See Flighty’s previous launch →
Product
Flighty 4.0
Flighty 4.0
Live Flight Tracker — now with world's fastest delay alerts
Track your flights like a Pro. Without lifting a finger.
🏆 Editor's Choice
🎟 Try Pro without a trial
⭐️ 4.7 Stars (3.1k)
Launched in
Productivity
Travel
Maps
by
Flighty
Flighty
Flight Tracking Made Easy
4
40
Flighty 4.0 by
Flighty
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Productivity
,
Travel
,
Maps
. Made by
Markus Aarstad
,
Francesc Bruguera
and
Ryan Jones
. Featured on August 7th, 2024.
Flighty
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on July 23rd, 2019.
28
8
-
-
