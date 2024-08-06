Launches
Flighty 4.0

Live Flight Tracker — now with world's fastest delay alerts

Free Options
Track your flights like a Pro. Without lifting a finger.
🏆  Editor's Choice
🎟 Try Pro without a trial
⭐️ 4.7 Stars (3.1k)
Launched in
Productivity
Travel
Maps
 by
Flighty
About this launch
Flighty
FlightyFlight Tracking Made Easy
4reviews
40
followers
Flighty 4.0 by
Flighty
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Productivity, Travel, Maps. Made by
Markus Aarstad
,
Francesc Bruguera
and
Ryan Jones
. Featured on August 7th, 2024.
Flighty
is rated 5/5 by 4 users. It first launched on July 23rd, 2019.
