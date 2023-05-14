Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Flights For Flaneurs
Flights For Flaneurs
Find Destinations
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Give your availability and look where you can fly. Don't choose a destination, let fate (and your schedule) decide where you go!
Launched in
Travel
Tech
Games
by
Flights For Flaneurs
Sprig Replays & AI User Insights
Ad
Get real-time product learnings via Replays & GPT-powered AI
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"If you know someone at Ryanair, Airasia or Southwest, can you help me pitch it for them :) ?"
The makers of Flights For Flaneurs
About this launch
Flights For Flaneurs
Find Destinations
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Flights For Flaneurs by
Flights For Flaneurs
was hunted by
Joris Falter
in
Travel
,
Tech
,
Games
. Made by
Joris Falter
. Featured on May 15th, 2023.
Flights For Flaneurs
is not rated yet. This is Flights For Flaneurs's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report