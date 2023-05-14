Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Flights For Flaneurs
Flights For Flaneurs

Flights For Flaneurs

Find Destinations

Free
Embed
Give your availability and look where you can fly. Don't choose a destination, let fate (and your schedule) decide where you go!
Launched in
Travel
Tech
Games
 by
Flights For Flaneurs
Sprig Replays & AI User Insights
Ad
Get real-time product learnings via Replays & GPT-powered AI

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"If you know someone at Ryanair, Airasia or Southwest, can you help me pitch it for them :) ?"

Flights For Flaneurs
The makers of Flights For Flaneurs
About this launch
Flights For Flaneurs
Flights For FlaneursFind Destinations
0
reviews
3
followers
Flights For Flaneurs by
Flights For Flaneurs
was hunted by
Joris Falter
in Travel, Tech, Games. Made by
Joris Falter
. Featured on May 15th, 2023.
Flights For Flaneurs
is not rated yet. This is Flights For Flaneurs's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-