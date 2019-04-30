Flight Icons

Flight is an animated icon pack built for iOS, Android, Web (using the Lottie Framework) and Video. Built on the back of Feather Icon by @colebemis. Each icon has a .gif & .json and the After Effects Project is available.
Brodie PointonMaker@brpointon · Creative Director @ Oakland Studio
Hi Product Hunt, I'm Brodie & this is Flight Icon Flight is an animated icon pack built for iOS, Andriod, Web (using the Lottie Framework) and Video. Built on the back of Feather Icon by @colebemis. Each icon is free and has a .gif and .json so it is ready to deploy immediately, additionally, you can use the Lottie Files to change the color of the .json if you so choose. My After Effect Project is also available for those who wish to dive a little deeper into editing each icon. Thanks!
