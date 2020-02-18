Are you tired of not knowing what your upcoming flights food looks like? Do you have dietary restrictions and need more details than the airlines provide? Flight Food is here to help with user submitted, verified flight food.
This is awesome. And makes me want to fly internationally more. And let's make that first class international while I'm dreaming.
Aaron flies a lot for both work and pleasure but, as someone with dietary restrictions, has become increasingly annoyed that airlines don't provide updated or accurate information about the meals they serve. Whether it is a short-hop Economy flight or a long-haul Business flight, the lack of consistent photos is frustrating. Andrew works in the travel industry and loves to take photos of his journeys. In fact, he has a huge collection of photos from the best airlines Europe has ever seen. Over dinner one day, they both came up with the idea of a simple tool where users can search for photos of food and/or submit their own. Neither of them wanted a complicated blog post style website with long form reviews but something easy where users can see a quick photo, route, any dietary restrictions, and view a short Yum rating. While it is early days, Flight Food has a promising future and we hope people begin to upload additional food from airlines and routes all over the world. We see 2020 as a big year with a mobile app in the works, Sponsored Posts, and even Influencer food content. We would even love if airlines partnered with Flight Food to provide health information on their meals.
