FlickType Watch Keyboard
The Apple Watch's missing keyboard
Discussion
Kosta Eleftheriou
Maker
Hello PH! 🤗 So this has been a long time in the making: I've probably poured well over a thousand hours in the past year on this project, simply because I'm convinced I'm not the only one who wants an actual, *practical* keyboard on their watch. Dictation doesn't always work, and Scribble is too slow for my liking. With the FlickType complication you are always one tap away from a *surprisingly* accurate keyboard. Just type your message, and hit "Send" – your most recent iMessage threads will appear at the top. See it in action here: https://youtu.be/TzR5vszVSoY 👀 FlickType Keyboard is a $2.99 download from the App Store, with no IAPs, and no data collection – I take privacy extremely seriously. Happy to give promo codes to those who want to try it out – just reach out to me on Twitter. I hope you find this useful, and I really appreciate all your support! 🤞 Thank you PH! - Kosta
FlickType is an amazing product. I use it everyday to type on my watch. Highly recommended!
@rudrankriyam that's great to hear, thank you! 🤗
I was blown away by this product when I found it so easy to type on such a small screen, I’ve tried other apps that don’t even come close, great app!! Well done!
This app is just crazy good! Makes the typing experience on the Apple Watch so much faster and so much more efficient!
@phancthuc I really appreciate the kind words!
This is such an incredible tool for the Apple Watch and makes you wonder why it’s not native?! It’s not perfect, but a few tweaks will definitely get it there!