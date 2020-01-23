  1. Home
  2.  → FlickType Watch Keyboard

FlickType Watch Keyboard

The Apple Watch's missing keyboard

#1 Product of the DayToday
Dictation doesn't always work, and Scribble can be slow.
FlickType is the *practical* keyboard you've always felt was missing from your Apple Watch. It makes typing a breeze, and extends the capabilities of your watch so you can leave your phone at home!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews5.0/5
Kosta Eleftheriou
Kosta Eleftheriou
Maker
Hello PH! 🤗 So this has been a long time in the making: I've probably poured well over a thousand hours in the past year on this project, simply because I'm convinced I'm not the only one who wants an actual, *practical* keyboard on their watch. Dictation doesn't always work, and Scribble is too slow for my liking. With the FlickType complication you are always one tap away from a *surprisingly* accurate keyboard. Just type your message, and hit "Send" – your most recent iMessage threads will appear at the top. See it in action here: https://youtu.be/TzR5vszVSoY 👀 FlickType Keyboard is a $2.99 download from the App Store, with no IAPs, and no data collection – I take privacy extremely seriously. Happy to give promo codes to those who want to try it out – just reach out to me on Twitter. I hope you find this useful, and I really appreciate all your support! 🤞 Thank you PH! - Kosta
Upvote (3)Share
Rudrank Riyam
Rudrank Riyam
FlickType is an amazing product. I use it everyday to type on my watch. Highly recommended!
Upvote (2)Share
Kosta Eleftheriou
Kosta Eleftheriou
Maker
@rudrankriyam that's great to hear, thank you! 🤗
Upvote (1)Share
MKE 
MKE 
I was blown away by this product when I found it so easy to type on such a small screen, I’ve tried other apps that don’t even come close, great app!! Well done!
Upvote (1)Share
thuc
thuc
This app is just crazy good! Makes the typing experience on the Apple Watch so much faster and so much more efficient!
Upvote (1)Share
Kosta Eleftheriou
Kosta Eleftheriou
Maker
@phancthuc I really appreciate the kind words!
UpvoteShare
Stuart Johnson
Stuart Johnson
This is such an incredible tool for the Apple Watch and makes you wonder why it’s not native?! It’s not perfect, but a few tweaks will definitely get it there!
Upvote (1)Share
Kosta Eleftheriou
Kosta Eleftheriou
Maker
@s2_ thank you, let me know what tweaks you’d like to see!
UpvoteShare