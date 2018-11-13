FlickType is the keyboard app you’ve always felt was missing from your Apple Watch.
A QWERTY keyboard that's not just bearable, but actually comfortable to type on, for when the situation arises — perhaps more often than you think! 😎
Kosta EleftheriouMaker@keleftheriou · Founder, FlickType
Hey PH! 👋 As an Apple Watch user, I’ve always thought that Scribble is too slow, Siri doesn’t always work, and canned replies feel… canned. I asked myself, could I make a QWERTY keyboard that's not just bearable, but actually comfortable to type on? My solution uses two simple flick gestures and a unique correction algorithm. It's surprisingly comfortable and almost feels like you're typing on your phone with one hand! So you can now reply to messages straight from your wrist when the situation arises — perhaps it will be more often than you think. To reply, simply open the FlickType app, type your message and press firmly on the screen for the "Send" option. Support for more apps is coming soon. Best of all, it's completely FREE! But if you love it so much, there's also a paid version that you can use on your iPhone 😃 I'll be around all day eagerly awaiting your feedback and answering all your questions! - Kosta
Kosta EleftheriouMaker@keleftheriou · Founder, FlickType
I'm getting some errors when trying to add some links, so here they are in a comment: 📖 https://appadvice.com/post/flick... 📖 https://www.idownloadblog.com/20... 📖 https://www.reddit.com/r/AppleWa... Thanks for reading! - Kosta
