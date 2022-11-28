Products
Home
→
Product
→
Flick Live
Ranked #18 for today
Flick Live
Live stream shopping
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
flick live is the first live shopping app in Africa. You can follow your favourite brands, watch them live and securely check out without ever leaving the app. Get notified when there are big sales or scroll through and discover new brands.
Launched in
Android
,
E-Commerce
,
Tech
+1 by
Flick Live
About this launch
Flick Live
Live Stream Shopping
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Flick Live by
Flick Live
was hunted by
Chris Edington
in
Android
,
E-Commerce
,
Tech
. Made by
Chris Edington
. Featured on December 1st, 2022.
Flick Live
is not rated yet. This is Flick Live's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#130
