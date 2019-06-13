Log InSign up
FlexTILT Head 3D

A 3d printed tripod head by Edelkrone

ORTAK is a new co-manufacturing approach that allows anyone to own fully-functional products at reduced prices.
With ORTAK method, products are manufactured by you & edelkrone.
And FlexTILT Head 3D is the 3D printable version of our best selling tripod head.
Levent Aşkan
Levent Aşkan
Hunter
Hey Product Hunters, This is Levent from edelkrone marketing team. We’re so excited to launch our first ORTAK product - FlexTILT Head 3D, which is the 3D printable version of FlexTILT Head 2, edelkrone’s best-selling tripod head as ultimate pan & tilt solution. ORTAK is a new co-manufacturing approach that allows anyone to own fully-functional, high-tech products at greatly reduced prices. With ORTAK method, products are manufactured by you and edelkrone together. We believe this new co-manufacturing approach will inspire many companies&people as 3D printers will be in every house or at least in every street soon. We are talking about a never-before-experienced product development world and can’t wait to hear your feedback. ps: Tolga is one of the makers of FlexTILT Head 3D and he is ready to answer your questions.
Mert Aktas
Mert Aktas
Looks awesome! Well done, edelkrone team 😻
Ozgur Ozi Abaci
Ozgur Ozi Abaci
Super excited! I would love to see more products like this in the market! Yesss! future is now! 😎
Levent Aşkan
Levent Aşkan
Hunter
@thisisoa Thank you for your kind words, Özgür. 🙌
Clayton Parker
Clayton Parker
3D Printing youtuber here... count me in! Awesome idea!
Levent Aşkan
Levent Aşkan
Hunter
@unclejessy4real Great to hear that you like the product. Will DM you! :)
Richard W
Richard W
This has soo much potential.
