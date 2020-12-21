FlexiPass by Travelstride
Gavin Delany
Founder & CEO of Travelstride
Hi Everyone, I’m Gavin, founder of Travelstride and one of the makers of FlexiPass - an industry-first collection of expert-planned trips around the globe accessible with one pass and completely worry-free. We designed it for today’s uncertain travel environment, knowing we all need something practical and inspiring to look forward to. Who is this for? You! You probably love to travel. Or know people who do (amazing gift). But how do you plan a vacation when you're not sure what's going to be open and when? Or even if you do, what if you need to cancel? How it works? With FlexiPass, you have the thrill of committing to your next dream adventure with the peace of mind that you can cancel any time or wait to pick the location, brand, or itinerary for up to 2 years. We’ve partnered with 23 of the top travel brands to provide you with a world class selection of trip destinations and styles - from luxurious journeys to adventurous treks and everything between. Choose from over two thousand trips going to every corner of the planet. No two travelers explore the same way, so we brought together the best global and local travel experts in order to have something for everyone. We hope you enjoy locking in your next adventure today, and saving up to $600. Here’s some light at the end of the tunnel for 2020. We hope it helps you be optimistic to travel again when the time is right for you. PS - We’d love your feedback on the value prop and how we communicate it on travelstride.com/flexipass. Please tell us what you like, find confusing etc!
@gavin_delany This is brilliant! Looks like the future of travel for the near future. Congrats!
This is great and may actually get some more people on the road. Love the flexibility of your passes amongst the different tiers. Thanks for creating this!
Finally I can think about my next trips without the stress of reimbursements or not being able to fly. Does your team also provide up to date info on the travel situations you are going to?