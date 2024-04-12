Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Flexi Domain
Flexi Domain
Add multiple domains to same website or application
Visit
Upvote 8
3 months 50% OFF
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Elevate your brand and user experience by allowing customers to add their own custom domain to your app or website.
Launched in
Branding
SaaS
Tech
by
Flexi Domain
Haggle
Ad
Engage and nurture undecided leads with a Pre-Demo
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
GitHub
11,444 upvotes
GitHub has been the go-to tool for our team to store our code and do the versioning.
Netlify
1,482 upvotes
Netlify has been used to perform live deployments from GitHub.
Vercel
610 upvotes
Vercel has been used a backup deployment server for Flexi Domain.
About this launch
Flexi Domain
Add multiple domains to same website or application
1
review
7
followers
Follow for updates
Flexi Domain by
Flexi Domain
was hunted by
Jaspreet Kaur
in
Branding
,
SaaS
,
Tech
. Made by
Baalam
. Featured on April 12th, 2024.
Flexi Domain
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Flexi Domain's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
3
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#95
Report